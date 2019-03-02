Charge sheet filed against former varsity registrar in U'khand

Dehradun, Mar 2 (PTI) A charge sheet was filed against former registrar of the Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, Mrityunjaya Mishra, who has been behind bars in a corruption case since December.The charge sheet running into 4,700 pages was filed against Mishra by the vigilance department in a special court on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Senthil Avoodai Krishnaraj S said.Charges have been framed against Mishra under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.Mishra was arrested by the vigilance department from his residence here on December 3.He is lodged at Shuddhowala district jail since December 4. PTI ALM http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ANBANB