Charge sheet filed against two revenue officials in connection with land fraud in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet against six people including two revenue officials for their alleged involvement in a case of land fraud in South Kashmir, according to a statement. The charge sheet against the revenue officials of Pahalgam Tehsil was filed in the court on Tuesday, the statement issued by the crime branch said. The accused include then Laripora Patwari Ghulam Mohammad Itoo, who is now Pahalgam Tehsildar, Girdawar Abdul Gani Rather, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Abdul Razak Sheikh, Ali Mohammad Sheikh and Sakeena, it said. The case, registered in 2010, has been produced before the Court of Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Anantnag. The case was registered at the Crime Branch Kashmir police station on the basis of a written complaint received from Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and others from Frislan Pahalgam. The investigation into the matter revealed that the officials of the Revenue Department and the accused attested mutation fraudulently in respect of land measuring six kanals and nine marlas (nearly one acres of land) situated at Estate Firslan Pahalgam in Anantnag. During the course of investigation, it was established that the "false and fabricated entry of mutation was attested in favour of the accused on the basis of oral gift when no such gift was made by the actual owner of the land", according to the statement. The land was sold to Ajaz Ahamd Mir and Showkat Ahmad Shah from Srinagar and the real owners were deprived of the ownership, it said. PTI AB CK