Charge sheet filed in Elgar Parishad case; police say conclave 'aggravated' Bhima Koregaon violence

Pune, Nov 15 (PTI) Police Thursday filed a charge sheet in a court here against 10 activists and absconding Maoist leaders in the Elgar Parishad case and said speeches made at the conclave held last year "aggravated" the violence near Bhima Koregaon war memorial in Pune district the next day.The Elgar Parishad conclave was organised in Pune on December 31 last year, a day ahead of the bicentennial celebration of the 1818 battle of Bhima Koregaon.The charge sheet said the conclave was held on the directions of Maoists, who also funded it. Speeches made at the Parishad "aggravated" the violence near Bhima Koregaon war memorial in Pune district the next day, it alleged.Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, the investigating officer, filed the over 5,000-page charge sheet in the court of district and sessions judge Kishor Vadane.It named 10 accused including activists Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhavale, who were arrested in June.Other five accused named in the charge sheet are Maoist leaders Dipak alias Milind Teltumbade, Kishan Da alias Prashant Bose, Prakash alias Rituparn Goswami,comrade Deepu and comrade Manglu. All five have been shown as absconding. PTI SPK KRK ZMN