Charlize Theron 'blessed' to work with Seth Rogen

Hollywood star Charlize Theron says she feels blessed to get an opportunity to collaborate with Seth Rogen on their upcoming film "Long Shot".The 43-year-old star said she has always been a ''fan'' of the 38-year-old actor and was delighted to work with him in the comedy."I've been a sincere, down to the core of my body, fan of Seth Rogen's. I have watched everything that he's touched and never in a million years did I think I would be in a movie with him, so I am hashtag blessed," Theron told Ok! magazine.In the film, Rogen plays a journalist who is spending time with Theron, a presidential hopeful who also happens to be his former babysitter. Theron said working in a comedy was a different experience for her. ''I usually die or kill people in my movies, or get assaulted. This is not my wheelhouse," she said.