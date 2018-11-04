Charlize Theron praises Time's Up movement

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (PTI) Charlize Theron lauded the Time's Up movement, saying the campaign has stirred up conversation about gender dynamics, which was long overdue.The 43-year-old actor, who is a vocal supporter of #MeToo, said she has noticed the shift in the film industry firsthand."Since Time's Up, I've been in meetings and on set and there's not a moment that there isn't a conversation happening. We've recognised that it's going to get ugly and now it's about who has the tenacity to see it through. "We're in pre-production on a film right now and we've worked really hard to make everyone very aware that the industry needs to change," Theron told Elle magazine. The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star emphasised on evolving with times and providing greater opportunities, irrespective of gender. "We need to start hiring differently and we need to create opportunities for a gender-neutral set," she added. PTI RDSRDS