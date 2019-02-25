Charlize Theron to star in Netflix's action movie 'The Old Guard'

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) Actor Charlize Theron is set to star in Netflix's action film "The Old Guard". The film is based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez, reported Deadline."The Old Guard" focuses on a small group of immortal soldiers who have been working as mercenaries for centuries. But the group, led by a woman named Andy, get a shock when they find a new immortal woman, not long after they discover an evil group has video evidence of their immortality.The project also features "If Beale Street Could Talk" breakout star KiKi Layne. Gina Prince-Bythewood is writing and directing the project with Theron also attached as a producer through her company Denver and Delilah, alongside Skydances David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. PTI SHD BKBK