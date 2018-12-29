Charred bodies of woman, child found

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Charred bodies of a 30-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl were recovered fromMailani forests near Tedhwa bridge here, police said Saturday.The bodies, which were recovered on Friday, were burnt beyond recognition.A mobile handset, a tiffin, a saucer, glasses and burnt tyres were also recovered from the spot.Gola Deputy Police Superintendent, Abhishek Pratap said efforts were on to establish the identities of the deceased.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he said.PTI COR SAB DVDV