Charred body of farmer found in UP's Pratapgarh, probe on

Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Charred body of a 35-year-old Dalit farmer was found from a field in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said Monday.The incident happened in Bela Rampur village in Patti area of the district, officials said, adding that the man, Vinay Saroj, was killed and then his body was set on fire.The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway, they said.No arrests have so far been made in the case. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM

