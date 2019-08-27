Chartered plane catches fire in Aligarh, all six on board escape unhurt

scorecardresearch
Aligarh (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A chartered plane from Delhi caught fire while landing near the Dhanipur airstrip of the air training centre here on Tuesday, with all six on board escaping unhurt, a senior official said.Additional District Magistrate Ranjit Singh said six persons on board, including the pilot, were safe. According to preliminary inquiry, the plane touched a high tension wire, fell on the ground and caught fire.Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the ADM added. PTI COR SAB DVDV

