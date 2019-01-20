CHD Developers appoints Vineet Nanda as director

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Realty firm CHD Developers has appointed Vineet Nanda as Director - strategy, sales and marketing - of the company.In a regulatory filing, the Delhi-based firm informed that "Vineet Nanda has joined CHD Developers Ltd as Director - Strategy, Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience.Nanda has over three decades of experience in manufacturing and real estate sectors.Prior to joining CHD Developers, Nanda held top management positions in several organisations such as USHA International, Omaxe, M3M India and Central Park, the filing said.On his appointment, CHD Chairman RK Mittal said, "With his incredible ability to inspire and energize employees, partners and customers, I am confident that we will witness a renewed momentum at CHD and transcend new heights with happy and satisfied customers".CHD Developers, founded in 1990, has already delivered over 5 million sq ft of residential townships and apartments, commercial complexes and restaurants. PTI MJH BALBAL