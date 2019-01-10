'Cheat India' title changed to 'Why Cheat India' after CBFC objection

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Cheat India" is getting a new name after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly raised concerns regarding the title.According to the producers of the film, the movie has been rechristened as "Why Cheat India"."The CBFC had concerns about the title Cheat India. We had an extensive conversation with the Examining Committee and Revising Committee regarding the proposed change as the film has been in public domain for a year, and more importantly, because the theatrical teaser, trailer and television promos had already been certified with the original title. "This would lead to dual communication a week before the release. The duress of lack of time left us with no choice but to mutually agree to the new title, 'Why Cheat India'," the statement by the producers read.The film has been co-produced by Hashmi along with T-Series Films and Ellipsis Entertainment.In what may seem as a dig at the decision, Hashmi also changed his name on Twitter to 'Whyemraan Hashmi'.The actor tweeted the new poster of the film and captioned it: "Don't ask WHY! But it's WHY! #WhyCheatIndia." PTI RDS BKBK