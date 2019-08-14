Chef Clement D'Cruz of Hyatt Joins IIHM Panel of Experts

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has added a new star to its panel of experts sharing their ideas and innovations in the culinary curriculum. Chef Clement D'Cruz, former Executive Chef of Hyatt Regency Kolkata, has joined as Senior Resource in Culinary Arts at IIHM. It's a wonderful opportunity for students of IIHM to be able to learn skills, innovation and ideas from Chef D'Cruz. This year has been exceptionally great for Chef Clement D'Cruz, who was awarded Chef of the Year at The Telegraph Food Guide Awards 2019 that was hosted in association with IIHM. Chef Clement had received the award from Dr Suborno Bose, Chief Mentor, IIHM, celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Sanjay Kak, the Culinary Director of IIHM. Chef D'Cruz has joined IIHM right away and will have many wonderful and innovative ideas to share with students of the institution that he has gathered through 29 years of work experience around the world. "I am really delighted and excited to have got this opportunity to be able to work with IIHM and to be able to interact with students here. It will be great to share my experiences with students of this institution. Since I am associated with the group, I will be paying visits to all the campuses of IIHM from time to time," said Chef Clement D'Cruz.Dr Suborno Bose, Chief Mentor, IIHM, remarked, "It is a pleasure to have Chef Clement D'Cruz on board with us at IIHM. He is a culinary expert and has a brilliant career record that I am sure will help enrich the learning experience of students of IIHM."Chef Clement D'Cruz said, "I think it's wonderful work that IIHM is doing for students here. I cannot remember how many of them I have had working under me in Hyatt Regency and they were all wonderful, hardworking students. IIHM has a truly global curriculum that sets them apart. Students here get a lot of exposure that helps them when they enter the job market. I have seen that IIHM students need a little fine tuning, to fit the hotel's regulations and norms. Otherwise they are well-trained and ready," About Chef Clement D'Cruz:Chef D'Cruz has travelled the world and explored cuisines across continents before his last 7-year stint with Hyatt Regency in Kolkata. He owes his success to challenges, opportunities, passion and lifestyle. He has worked in the Middle East, Asia, Europe before coming to India. After completing his graduation from St Xavier's College, Kolkata, Clement earned a diploma in Advanced Kitchen and Restaurant Management for the 21st Century from the Emirates Academy in Dubai. Clement started his career from the Oberoi Grand, Kolkata after which he moved to Saudi Arabia in 1994. Inspired by his father, who was also a chef, Clement chose to become a chef.Chef Clement was Sous Chef with The Ritz Carlton, Dubai for over a decade. From there he moved on to Lux Maldives as Executive Sous Chef. After that he moved on to Al Gurair Arjaan and Reyhaan by Rotana, UAE before coming to Hyatt Regency as Executive Sous Chef and becoming Executive Chef of the hotel. "I have travelled the world and seen places. I have been witness to a lot of firsts including the first Ritz-Carlton opening in UAE that was in Dubai in 1998 and also the opening of Abama Beach Resort and Hotel in Tenerife, Spain by Ritz-Carlton. I have had varied experiences and that has only added to my knowledge as a person and as a professional," said Chef D'Cruz. Being a part of rebranding of Lux in Mauritius and working in Maldives was also an exciting experience for Chef Clement. About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, Goa and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times.The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively for 2017, 2018 and 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.For more information, please visit: http://www.iihm.ac.in