Chefs to take instant feedback onboard in Vistara

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Vistara today launched a Chef-on-Board programme with uniformed chefs taking direct and instant customer feedback on the new menu introduced by the airline today across the network.

The programme has been rolled out in partnership with Vistara?s primary caterers, Taj SATS Air Catering Limited, a statement issued by the airline said.

"With Chef on-Board, we want to ensure that we get feedback directly from our customers to help us make the Vistara dining experience even more fulfilling and memorable,? Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial officer of Vistara said.

Taj SATS Group Chef Culinary Development Chef Rajeev Bansal was onboard UK970 Mumbai-Delhi flight and UK 977 Delhi-Mumbai flight to kick-off the programme. He interacted with the customers in business and premium economy class.

He sought their opinion on the newly introduced menu, the statement said.

Going forward, Bansal will be available periodically on select flights across Vistara?s network to ensure its in-flight catering remains the best food and beverage experience in the skies, the statement added. PTI SAN san DPB DPB