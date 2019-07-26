Chennai: OTA plants 527 saplings to commemorate sacrifices of Kargil war heroes

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) The Officers Training Academy (OTA) here on Friday paid tributes to fallen soldiers on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war by planting saplings.A total of 527 soldiers lost their lives in the 1999 war with Pakistan and as many saplings were planted in the OTA campus to commemorate their sacrifices.Lieutenant General Sanjeev Kanal and Major General A Arun, along with other officers, cadets and staff of the OTA, participated in the plantation drive supported by an NGO, a statement said here.The year 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of India's victory in the war. 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' celebrations will be held across the country till July 27. PTI CPB NVG DIVDIV