Chennai Ranks First Amongst 50 IPL Cities in India for 4G Video Download Speed: Opensignal Research

A recent research by Opensignal, a UK based mobile analytics firm, ranks Chennai, in India, with the fastest video download speed on smartphones. The research, conducted across the top 50 cities in India during the recent IPL season ranked the cities based on 4G Video Load Time for IPL coverage. Given the recent development in 4G connectivity across leading cities in India, the results were very encouraging. Peter Boyland, Senior Analyst at Opensignal says, With the use of smartphones for watching video content becoming highly prevalent today, download speeds are an important aspect that service providers need to be cognizant of. The research by our team on 4G Video Download speeds during the IPL season are a testament to the fact that India's Video Experience is moving in the right direction. As mobile habits change and big data bundles become more affordable, millions of Indians are turning to their smartphones as their main mode for watching videos. This presents a significant opportunity for mobile network operators in the country to focus on improving their offerings to provide seamless consumer experience by." The analysis measured the average time taken for a mobile video to load and for the picture to start moving via a 4G connection. Simply put, the shorter the video load time, the higher the ranking. This is where Chennai scored high, coming in at first place with an average time of 6 seconds. Kolkata followed close behind with an average time of 6.2 seconds, followed by Hyderabad which shone in third with 6.4 seconds. Bangalore and Chandigarh, home of the Kings XI Punjab, just scored under the 7-second mark, with Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur bringing up the tail. The majority of the cities measured were batting fairly middle-order in the 6-7 seconds range, while two metros Vasai-Virar and Kota were stumped with 4G Video Load Time scores over 8 seconds. About OpensignalOpensignal is a mobile analytics company and the global standard for analyzing and reporting on consumers real-world mobile network experience at the largest scale and frequency in the wireless industry: by operator, by country, regionally and worldwide. Their mobile analytics insights are used across the industry by operators, telecoms regulators, and analysts. Image: Data Collection Period: Jan 01, 2019 - March 30, 2019 (Source: Opensignal)