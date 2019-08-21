Chennais Amirta Bags 65 Medals Across South India, National and International Competitions, Places TN in the International Map

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM), has recently bagged an impressive 39 medals in the Great Indian Culinary Challenge which was held in Bangalore. The Institute further went ahead and bagged 8 medals at the Culinary Art India 2019 held in Delhi, 2 medals at the Melaka Culinary Challenge 2019 held in Malaysia and 16 medals at the India International Hospitality Expo 2019 held in Noida. At all these culinary competitions, top notch hoteliers and catering institutes participate.We have been participating in these competitions since 2013 and we are proud to state, we are the only institute in Tamil Nadu to have won so many medals at the Great Indian Culinary Challenge 2019 that was organized by South India Chefs Association (SICA), said Mr. R. Boominathan, CEO of Chennais Amirta.Around 65 students from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad campuses had participated in these competitions with over 30 students from the 3rd year batch and the rest from the 1st and 2nd years.As these competitions are attended by the best of the Chefs from this part of the World, we ensure these students are given additional training atleast 2 months prior to the competition apart from the regular classes. This participation ensures the students get an exposure that is tremendous and hones their skills. The icing on the cake is they are picked up by International Hotel chains since these medals and certificates have exemplary value, said Mr. Navaneetha Krishnan, Principal, Chennais Amirta Chennai Campus.The College bagged 3 Bronze and 5 Silver medals under the Cake Decoration category, 2 Silver Medals in the 3 tier wedding cake category, 5 Bronze and 2 Silver Medals under the Artistic Bakery category, 2 Bronze Medals under the Bakery showpiece category, 9 Bronze, 1 Gold and 5 Silver Medals under the Fruit & Vegetable carving and plating category.The 14th Edition of Culinary Art India 2019 saw over 100 participants from India with 9 students from Chennais Amirta Bengaluru campus participating. The college bagged a total of 8 medals.At the Melaka International Culinary Challenge, an annual event conducted in Malaysia for Culinary professionals across the World, around 501 local and International chefs participated from Thailand, Egypt, Indonesia and Singapore. The students bagged 2 medals and made the college proud in the International arena.At the recently held India International Hospitality Expo 2019, 23 students from the Bengaluru branch had participated and won 6 Gold, 5 Silver and 5 Bronze medals under different categories such as Cake Dressing, Mixology (Cocktail and Mocktail), Fruit and Veg carving, live rice cooking and live main course.The India International Hospitality Expo 2019 (IIHE) saw over 650 exhibitors and 10,000 decision makers attending this prestigious show at Noida. The other participants under the student category were from IHM Chandigarh, IHA Delhi and IHM Kovalam that Chennais Amrita had to win over. In the professional category, employees from Marriott (Noida), Intercontinental (Delhi), Radisson Blu (Delhi) and Pubs and Restaurants from the NCR region had also participated.The college currently has 7500 students studying in their four campuses spread across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.Image: Chennais Amirta bags 65 medals across South India, National and International competitions PWRPWR