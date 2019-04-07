Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber and others join 'Defending Jacob'

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey have joined the cast of legal-family drama "Defending Jacob".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the quartet of actors has joined Apple TV's show, fronted by Chris Evans.The thriller series, to be directed by "The Imitation Game" helmer Morten Tyldum, is based on the novel of the same name by William Landay.Evans is attached to play Andy Barber, a district attorney who finds that his teenage son is a suspect in the case of a murdered 14-year-old boy he is investigating.Jones, who has credits like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "24" to her name, will play Joanna Klein, a top defence lawyer. "Orange Is the New Black" actor Schreiber will essay the role of Neal Logiudice, a colleague of Andy's in the district attorney's office. Gabriel, known for her roles in "Get Out" and "Westworld", will play Paula Duffy, a detective who works with Andy. Former "Timeless" star Jaffrey plays District Attorney Lynn Canavan, Andy's boss.Already announced cast members include Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell, who are playing Andy's wife and son. Mark Bomback, the writer of "War for the Planet of the Apes", has created and written the eight-episode series. He will also executive produce and serve as the showrunner. Evans will also executive produce the show alongside Tyldum. This is the "Avengers: Infinity War" star's first major television role since 2000's "The Opposite of Sex" miniseries."Defending Jacob" started production in Boston recently. PTI RDSRDS