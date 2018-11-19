Cheryl plans 'to move on' from music career if comeback doesn't go well

London, Nov 19 (PTI) Singer Cheryl, who has just made her musical comeback after taking some time out following the birth of her son Bear, says her attitude towards work has changed dramatically in the time she has been away.The singer said topping the charts is no more her aim and if her new music does not do well enough she may change her career path."If (the single) goes in at 80, it's time for me to move on with my life. I'm not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that. Is the juice worth the squeeze? Is it bad if I say that if I get another No 1 that's great, and if I don't that's fine?" Cheryl told The Guardian. The former "X Factor" judge said these days she is a lot more determined to make sure she's only doing what makes her happy."The bottom line now is this: if I'm not happy with something, and I'm not comfortable, I'm not f***ing doing it," she added.Cheryl is currently gearing up for her first live performance in four years as she is going to be performing at Manchester's Hits Radio Live on November 25, alongside Little Mix, Zara Larsson, The Vamps, Ellie Goulding and more. PTI SHDSHD