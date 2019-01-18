scorecardresearch
Cheryl to release new song in March

London, Jan 18 (PTI) Singer Cheryl has revealed that she will be releasing her new song in March.The 35-year-old singer did not share the exact date of the release of the song which will be the follow-up to "Love made me do it", reported Contactmusic.''I am releasing a new song in Marchish, I never like to give a specific date," Cheryl said during an appearance on "The One Show".''It is a bit more uptempo," she added. PTI SHDSHD

