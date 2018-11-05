scorecardresearch
Cheryl wipes off all Instagram posts

London, Nov 5 (PTI) Cheryl deleted all of her Instagram posts Sunday.The 35-year-old singer has even removed her display picture, including the photo of her ex Liam Payne holding their son Bear.Cheryl is currently following no one on the photo-and-video sharing social media platform.Her bio now cryptically reads "#LoveMadeMeDoIt". Cheryl currently has 3.7 million followers on Instagram.She had taken a step back from the spotlight after welcoming Bear last year.The singer split with Payne in July. PTI RDSRDS

