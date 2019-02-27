Chevron Corporation Partners With Catalyst to Help More Men Become Champions of Gender Equity

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Catalyst Receives Largest Grant in Organization's 50+ Year History NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engaging male leaders has never been more critical to real, sustainable workplace equality. Recognizing thisand the actions organizations can take to support men's engagementCatalyst announced it has received a $5 million grant from Chevron Corporation that will support Catalyst's breakthrough MARC (Men Advocating Real Change) program. MARC is focused on engaging and empowering male executives and leaders to consistently model inclusive behaviors, influence more equitable talent management systems and processes, and build effective partnerships across gender. "We are expanding our partnership with Catalyst to support an initiative that is helping Chevron create a more gender-inclusive workplace, and that we believe can benefit other companies around the world," said Michael Wirth, Chevron's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the 2019 Catalyst Awards Dinner. "We are honored to accelerate this important work. This grant proves once again the power of partnershiphow with commitment and dedication, real change is possible." "This is the single largest grant we've received in our organization's 50+ year history. Companies like Chevron and leaders like Mike Wirth, who make diversity and inclusion a business imperative and take real, tangible action, are leading by example," said Lorraine Hariton, President & CEO of Catalyst. "We are excited to continue strengthening our partnership with Chevron, and we challenge others to join Catalyst and Chevron in creating inclusive workplaces that allow everyone to thrive." MARC engages men and women in deep, honest dialogue where men gain insight, empathy, and personal motivation to take action to improve gender equity in the workplace. The grant will directly support the global expansion of MARC Leaders, Catalyst's transformational, immersive training program. It will also support the rollout of MARC Teams to Catalyst Supporter companies across the globe, creating a grassroots collective approach that helps men apply their influence to effect positive change in the workplace with respect to gender equality. Under Mr. Wirth's leadership, Chevron was an early champion and pioneer of the MARC Teams strategy, recognizing the power it can have in building self-awareness, fostering individual inclusion skills and ultimately sustaining a culture of inclusion across the organization. Finally, the Chevron grant will allow Catalyst to continue its groundbreaking research, programming, products, and events aimed at engaging men in gender equity and inclusion efforts. About CatalystCatalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadershipbecause progress for women is progress for everyone. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732308/Catalyst_Tagline_Logo.jpg PWRPWR