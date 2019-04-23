'Chhapaak' completes Delhi schedule

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Delhi schedule of Meghna Gulzar's acid survivor drama, "Chhapaak", is complete.The director shared the announcement on Twitter Monday."Happily halfway done! Delhi schedule wrap for team #Chhapaak," Meghna wrote.She also posted a picture of the cast and crew from the sets and another one where the team posed near the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan.The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika Padukone and also stars Vikrant Massey.The wrap came the same day a video from the sets, which features Deepika and Vikrant kissing, leaked online.A source close to the film told PTI Monday that post the leaks, "Security has been tightened on the sets". "Chhapaak", backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.Deepika is also turning producer with the film. PTI RDSRDS