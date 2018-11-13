Chhath celebrated with traditional fervour in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Nov 13 (PTI) Scores of devotees stood waist deep in rivers, ponds and artificial lakes to worship the setting sun as Chhath was celebrated with traditional fervour in several parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The festival is celebrated only in those parts of the state where there is presence of people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. In Dehradun, the main puja was held along the banks of Tons river near Tapkeshwar, a popular temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Other Noted Chhath puja venues here were Chandrabani, Premnagar, Raipur, Mal Devta, Chai Bagan and Natthanpura. With Tuesday being declared a public holiday, large crowds were seen at the ghats. The festival was also celebrated in Rishikesh and Haridwar. Elaborate security arrangements were made at all these places in view of the gathering of many people. The puja venues on the banks of rivers, ponds and artificially dug-up lakes in different neighbourhoods played devotional music on loud speakers and adorned the festive atmosphere with flower and elaborate lighting arrangement. Families offered fruit baskets and other delicacies to the Sun God as it moved westward. The festival will conclude tomorrow morning with the worshipping of the rising sun. PTI ALM INDIND