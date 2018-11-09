Chhath puja arrangements made at 1,000 locations in Delhi: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) With four days left for Chhath Puja, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai Friday inspected a Yamuna ghat near ITO and took stock of preparatory works for the festival. Rai said the AAP government has made arrangements for Chhath Puja at 1,000 locations in city. The development minister, accompanied by senior officers of irrigation and flood control department, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and revenue department, inspected Haathi Ghat at ITO in New Delhi. A government statement said there were only 60 ghats before the formation of the AAP government. It stated that 1,000 ghats are being set up along the banks of river Yamuna for Chhath Puja. Delhi has around 40 lakh 'Poorvanchali' voters, hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who play a key role in elections. Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party government had made a special financial provision in the 2017-18 Budget for setting up sufficient numbers of Chhath ghats across the city. PTI BUN IND