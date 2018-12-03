Chhattisgarh CM says BJP will return to power on its own

Gorakhpur, Dec 3 (PTI)Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in the state on its own. Singh, who was here to attend the inaugural ceremony of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, said there was no chance of alliance with other parties as the BJP will make full majority.When asked about the exit poll results, he said, "Everyone has their own analysis, but I know only the analysis of people. The BJP will form the government 100 per cent on its own."The state assembly elections were held on November 12 and 20 and results will be announced on December 11.PTI CORR NAV DPB