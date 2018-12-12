Chhattisgarh: Cong MLAs authorise Rahul to pick their leader

Raipur, Dec 12 (PTI) The newly-elected Congress MLAs in Chhattisgarh passed a resolution Wednesday evening authorising party chief Rahul Gandhi to nominate a new leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state, its leader Mallikarjun Kharge said. The meeting of Congress MLAs was still underway. "At a meeting here in the evening, the MLAs unanimously passed a resolution. Now Rahul Gandhi will take a call on who will be CLP leader," Kharge told reporters. "As per the internal democracy in our party, we are asking each and every MLA their opinion but the final decision has to be taken by Gandhi," he said. The Congress ended 15-year-rule of the BJP in the state in the Assembly elections by winning 68 of the 90 seats. PTI TKP VT KRK AAR