Chhattisgarh polls: PM asks voters to exercise their franchise

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) As Chhattisgarh goes to vote Tuesday in the second phase of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.In a tweet, he requested voters of the state to participate in large numbers in "the festival of democracy".On election days, the Prime Minister often takes to Twitter urging people to vote in large numbers.In the first phase of Chhattisgarh polling on November 12, voting was held in 18 out of 90 seats.In phase 2 on Tuesday, polling will be held in 72 seats. A total of 1079 candidates are contesting in the 72 constituencies of 19 districts in the state with an electorate of 1,54,00,596. PTI NAB DVDV