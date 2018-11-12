Chhattisgarh polls: PM urges voters to come out in large numbers

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) As Chhattisgarh goes to polls Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.In a tweet, he requested voters of the state to participate in large numbers in "the festival of democracy".On election days, the Prime Minister often takes to Twitter urging people to vote in large numbers.In the first phase, voting will be held in18 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh.The second phase of polling will be held on November 20.PTI NAB DVDV