Chhetri's appeal for supporting Indian football team most retweeted in 2018: Twitter India

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Footballer Sunil Chhetri's plea for supporting the national football team was the most retweeted post in India for 2018, while celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's picture on Karvachauth turned out to be the most liked tweets of this year, according to Twitter.As per '2018s biggest moments in India on Twitter' released on Wednesday, the southern film industry clinched seven of the top 10 hashtags for this year.Women speaking up against sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement and people demanding #JusticeForAsifa were the 'most influential moments on Twitter' on 2018, it said in a statement here.Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most talked about Indian account on Twitter, followed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and BJP President Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal followed them on the list that also had Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at number 7."In 2018, people on Twitter connected, campaigned, learned, debated, and had conversations. They came to share opinions and see other points of view. From #MeToo to #Sarkar, #IPL, state elections, and everyday interests, Indians flocked to Twitter to find out what's happening in the world and to talk about it," Twitter said.Chhetris video post of June 2 was retweeted about 60,000 times.Virat Kohli's tweet featuring a picture with Anushka Sharma on the occasion of Karvachauth, quite literally won over the Twitterati. With over 2,15,000 likes, the tweet showcasing the celebrity couple in ethnic wear emerged as the Most Liked Tweet of 2018, the statement added.South Indian films #Sarkar, #Viswasam, #BharatAneNenu, #AravindhaSametha, #Rangasthalam, #Kaala and TV show #BiggBossTelugu2 clinched 7 of the top 10 hashtags this year. Other top hashtag that trended, related to return of Chennai Super Kings with #WhistlePodu and the emergence of #MeToo in India."2018 was also the year when Twitter reacted en masse as people demanded #JusticeForAsifa, engaged in ongoing political debates on #KarnatakaElection and #Aadhaar. But it wasnt just politics and movements that had people Tweeting in 2018," it said.India celebrated #DeepVeers romance as well as major wins at global sporting occasions like #AsianGames as Indian athletes, including Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia), Hima Das (@HimaDas8) and PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu), won laurels - all of which was captured in the 'most influential moments on Twitter', the statement noted. PTI MBI BAL