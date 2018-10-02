Chicco India keen to ramp up revenue from local products

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Babycare products maker Chicco India, part of Italy's Artsana Group, is in talks with three to four Indian partners for local sourcing mainly in toys and fashion space as it looks to expand share of domestically manufactured products from the country.The company, which sells products in baby care, travel, toys, nursing and fashion categories in India, at present gets about 30-35 per cent of its revenue from locally produced products."We are in discussion with three to four players to increase sourcing from India. In 3-4 years, 35-40 per cent of our India revenue should come from domestically manufactured goods. We are looking at more sourcing from India for fashion. Toys as well... We are looking at 10 per cent of increase in locally produced products... These partners we are in discussions with are mostly in toys and fashion space,"Chicco India CEO Rajesh Vohra told PTI.At present, the company sources a part of its cosmetics line, feeding bottles and fashion from India.Chicco India, which at present sells in products through over 10,000 points of sales including baby shops, pharmacies, its standalone store and modern trade shops, expects e-commerce channel to contribute to its sale significantly in next 3-4 years."Earlier, we were focussing more on the offline market.. Only last year we realised importance of this channel due to its reach. The way online is growing, it could be (account for) 15-17 per cent of our revenue in 3-4 years. Right now everything, except fashion is available online," he added.Chicco India does not disclose its financial details. PTI SVK MKJ