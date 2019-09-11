scorecardresearch
Chidambaram approaches Delhi HC for bail, challenges trial court remand order

New Delhi Sep 11 (PTI) Former Union minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail. Chidambaram also challenged the trial court order's September 5 order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the case till September 19. The 73-year old Congress leader was arrested by the CBI on August 21. PTI SKV LLP LLP MINMIN

