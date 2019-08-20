Chidambaram asked to mention his appeal against Delhi HC on Wed in SC

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Congress leader P Chidambaram was asked Tuesday to mention in the Supreme Court tomorrow his appeal for urgent hearing against the Delhi High Court order which dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scam. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that as Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will be sitting in the Constitution bench for hearing the Ayodhya case, the petition is to be mentioned at 10:30 am before the senior-most judge, who is not on the Constitution bench. Chidmabaram and a battery of his lawyers were in hectic discussions after the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the INX media scam. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid rushed to the apex court following the high court order. Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, who was arguing the case in the high court, also joined the discussions. Sibal said the team is yet to get copy of the Delhi Court judgement. He was asked by a Supreme Court official to place Chidambaram's petition before Registrar (judicial) who will take call on putting it before the Chief Justice of India. Sibal met Registrar (judicial) Surya Pratap Singh and explained to him the situation and explored as to what could be done. The development took place minutes after the high court declined interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram for approaching the Supreme Court. PTI RKS SJK ABA MNL PKS SA