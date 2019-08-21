Chidambaram fails to get immediate relief in SC, case to be put before CJI

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is facing threat of arrest in the INX Media case, on Wednesday failed to get any immediate relief from a Supreme Court bench which said his petition will be put before the Chief Justice of India for considering urgent listing. Chidambaram's petition seeking protection from arrest was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, M Shantanagoudar and Ajay Rastogi who said the case will be put before CJI Ranjan Gogoi. "I am sending it to the Chief Justice of India. He will pass orders," the bench told senior advocate Sibal, who appeared as lead advocate. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI and ED, told the bench that it was a case of money laundering of "monumental magnitude".One of the law officers assisting Mehta said, "We are ready and fully prepared to oppose any move by Chidambaram". At the outset, Sibal told the apex court that Chidambaram's plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. He said Chidambaram was granted protection from arrest for more than a year in the INX case lodged by the CBI and ED. Sibal said the high court had also refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram to enable him to approach the apex court. "The matter should be heard. I (Chidamabaram) should not be arrested in the meanwhile," Sibal said.He also told the court that at 2 am on Wednesday the probe agencies pasted a notice on Chidambaram's house that he has to appear before them within two hours. When Sibal said they have got their petition numbered from the Registry, the bench said, "You finish all formalities". PTI ABA SJK ABA MNL RKS PKS DVDV