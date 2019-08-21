Chidambaram makes dramatic appearance at Congress HQ, asks probe agencies to respect law

(Eds: Adds Surjewala quote) New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) In a dramatic move, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, facing arrest in cases of corruption and money laundering, appeared at the Congress headquarters on Wednesday evening to declare his innocence and asked probe agencies to "respect" the law till the Supreme Court hears his bail plea on Friday. Chidambaram, who failed to get immediate relief from the Supreme Court on his plea to stay the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail petition on Tuesday, put up a strong defence of himself and his family members, saying none of them has been directly accused of any offence by the probe agencies in the FIR or the charge sheet. Chidambaram was later arrested from his residence in Jor Bagh, soon after he addressed journalists at the party office.Rejecting reports of his evading the law, he told reporters that the charges against him and his son were "nothing further from truth". He said he was working with his lawyers through the last night, preparing his papers for his bail application, which was filed before the Supreme Court earlier. "Respect for law can mean only one thing, wait for Supreme Court justice on Friday," he said, suggesting that the probe agencies should not arrest him until the apex court decides on his bail plea. "Until Friday and beyond, let's hope the lamp of liberty will shine bright and illuminate the whole country," he said. "I will respect law even if applied with an unequal hand by probe agencies," he said reading out from a hand-written statement. He did not take any question from journalists. Flanked by his party colleagues and senior lawyers -- Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi -- who are also representing him in the cases, Chidambaram said there is no charge sheet filed by either the CBI or the ED before a competent court. He also said the FIR recorded by the CBI does not impute him of any wrongdoing. "Yet there is a widespread impression that grave offences have been committed by me and that my son and I have committed that offences. Nothing can be further from the truth. These are lies spread by pathological liars," he said, adding that he was granted interim protection by the high court. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha were beside Chidambaram at the party headquarters. Immediately after reading out his brief statement, the former finance minister left for his Jor Bagh residence. A large number of Congress workers had gathered at the party headquarters and raised slogans against the government and probe agencies. "I am aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law. On the contrary, I was seeking the protection of the law. I was aghast that I was accused of running away from justice. On the contrary, I was engaged in the pursuit of justice," Chidambaram said while rejecting allegations that he was evading investigating agencies. "I believe that the foundation of a democracy is liberty, most precious article of the Constitution is Article 21 that guarantees life and liberty. If I'm asked to choose between life and liberty, I shall unhesitatingly choose liberty," he told reporters. "To win freedom we must struggle. To preserve freedom too we must struggle," he said. Reacting to Chidambaram's arrest, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The shameless witch-hunt & unheard of abuse of CBI/ED by Modi Govt 2.0 is playing on every TV screen in India. It's a sham and shame that democracy stands dead in the hands of the BJP." His son, Karti Chidambaram who is also accused of "wrongdoing" in the cases by probe agencies, termed the CBI/ED action as "political witch-hunt", "This is a political witch-hunt. Outrageous media leaks are the preferred tactics of the @dir_ed. I have nothing to do with INX or the FIPB. All my assets and liabilities are duly declared in statutory and regulatory filings. I have repeated this ad nauseam," he tweeted. "The drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies is to simply sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some," Karti said in a series of tweets. He thanked the Congress, its leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi and Salman Khurshid for being there with them throughout. "I have been raided four times. Appeared for over 20 summons. Each session for a minimum of 10 to 12 hours. Been a 'guest' of the CBI for 12 days. There is still no chargesheet for alleged events which apparently took place in 2008 and a FIR in 2017. There is no case. "This is a political witch-hunt. Outrageous media leaks are the preferred tactics of the Enforcement Directorate. I have nothing to do with INX or the FIPB. All my assets and liabilities are duly declared in statutory and regulatory filings. I have repeated this ad nauseam," he said. On the allegations, Khurshid said "there is no reasonable ground" that they can hold ground. "There is no reasonable ground for any allegation. All these allegations are wild and are unwarranted and will come to grief as and when courts will hear these matters," he said. PTI SKC PYK SKC SMNSMN