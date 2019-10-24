Chidambaram produced before Delhi court in INX Media money laundering case

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Former finance minister P Chidambaram was on Thursday produced before a Delhi court in the INX Media money laundering case after the expiry of his custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate.Chidambaram, 74, was produced before Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.The senior Congress leader has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI. PTI URD LLP PKS SA