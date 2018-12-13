Chidambaram terms Cong's victories in MP, Rajasthan 'tremendous achievements'

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Former Union Minister P Chidambaram said the victories in the closely contested Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly polls were "tremendous achievements" of the Congress, since it was done in spite of the BJP being in power in the two states and "out-spending" his party by a hundred to one.Addressing the Lokmat National Conclave, he said after the non-BJP combination wins a majority in Parliament in the Lok Sabha elections, a decision on who would be the prime minister will be taken.Asked about the issue surrounding Navjot Singh Sidhu and his visit to Pakistan against the backdrop of differences between him and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Chidambaram said the Congress has a place for both of them -- one who is "experienced and wise" and other who is "brash and enthusiastic"."We have welcomed the Kartarpur corridor opening and complimented both the governments. We want it to be built very quickly. These are small differences between a chief minister and one of his ministers. One is experienced and wise and other is brash and enthusiastic. Both have a place in our party," he said.About the Congress' victories in the Assembly polls, Chidambaram said, "None in the Congress thought it would be an easy walkover either in Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh. The party has pulled level with the BJP in terms of vote share, number of votes, given the small variations in the number of seats contested by various parties.""We have done that in two states, Chhattisgarh can be kept out. We have done it in two states where the BJP was in office and were out-spending the Congress by 100 to one and they had a much better organisation built over in the last five to 10 years.""What is very inspirational and encouraging for Congress workers, is that despite the handicaps, the party has pulled level with the BJP. That is a tremendous achievement given the fact that even a year ago none of you were given us an outside chance," the senior Congress leader said.Congress got a majority in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and is all set to form governments.He said, "The BJP's bluff has been called by different sections of the society -- farmers, youth, self-employed people, traders, Dalits, minorities among others.""In the next 100 days, the BJP will fight back. Lets not keep any illusion about that to remain in the race. The momentum is with the Congress. It has to redouble its efforts, we need to and we will put more boots on the ground."We will have more booth committees and have more people in them. And our Shakti programme - connecting the leadership with workers, will be stronger," Chidambaram said.Asked if corporate India will look at the Congress differently after these results, he said, "Not under the present opaque electoral bond system.""This (electoral bond system) is designed only to benefit the ruling party. The only one to know who gave what to who is the ruling party or its agents. Under this system it is very difficult," he said.Hopefully, corporate India will see the writing on the wall and decide that in the interest of all it is good to have a strong two-party system in the country and they must contribute to both the parties, Chidambaram said.Asserting that the Congress is a party with the largest national footprint among non-BJP parties, he said, "Therefore, when a discussion begins state-wise or nationally, the Congress will figure prominently.""It is the DMK which will lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu. It is the RJD which will lead the alliance in Bihar. It will be the SP and BSP in Uttar Pradesh. In about 10 to 15 states, the Congress will lead the non-BJP combination. In the remaining states, it will be different parties.""Every leader -- Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Rahul Gandhi -- has made it clear that who will be prime minister will be decided post election after the non-BJP combination wins a majority in parliament," he said. PTI TDS NSD