Chidambaram welcomes PM's announcements on population control, respect for wealth creators

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements on population control, respect for wealth creators and shunning single-use plastic, and hoped the finance minister and tax officials would heed to his exhortation. "All of us must welcome three announcements made by the PM on I-Day. Small family is a patriotic duty; Respect wealth creators and Shun single-use plastic. "Of the three exhortations, I hope the FM and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the PM's second exhortation loud and clear," he said. Chidambaram, who is a former finance minister, said, "The first and third exhortations must become people's movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels." Addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, the prime minister expressed concern over "population explosion" in the country, saying it causes innumerable challenges for the coming generations, and asserted that the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the issue. He also said wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion and that they are country's wealth and should be respected. He urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.