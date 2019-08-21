Chidambaram's case will be put before CJI to consider for urgent listing: SC

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his petition for pre-arrest bail in the INX media case will be put before the CJI to consider for urgent listing. Justice N V Ramana told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, that the case will be put before the CJI. PTI SJK ABA RKS PKS DVDV