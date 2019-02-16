Chief Election Commissioner reviews LS poll preparations during Raj visit

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora held a meeting with top officials and discussed about preparations related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the second day of his tour to the state.Rajasthan Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Director General of Police Kapil Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup were among who attended the meeting.DGP Law and Order M L Lathar informed the Election Commission of all preparations through a PPT presentation. Commission Secretary Rahul Sharma was also present. PTI AG DPBDPB