Chief Election Commissioner reviews poll preparations in UP

Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora Thursday held a meeting with district magistrates and other officials of Uttar Pradesh and reviewed the preparations for the polls. Senior officials said that the meeting continued till late evening. In the meeting, instructions were issued by the CEC that electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines should be checked well in time to avoid any glitches during voting.Instructions were also issued to make the voters aware about the helpline number 1950, and media centres be established in every district to monitor the social media.The CEC also said that sensitive places should be identified, and communal amity at those places should be enhanced. Apart from this, CCTV cameras should be installed at sensitive polling centres, and such centres should be identified well in advance.Security should also be stepped up at international and inter-state boundaries.He also said all the directives of the Election Commission must be implemented and stringent action will be initiated against the officials showing laxity.District magistrates, divisional commissioners, superintendent of police and other senior police officials were present at the meeting.