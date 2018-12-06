Chief Operations Officer of Bhutanese Army meets Rawat

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army Lt. Gen. Batoo Tshering met Army Chief Bipin Rawat Thursday during which they discussed issues of mutual interest, officials said. Tshering also laid a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti here.India and Bhutan share robust defence ties. Earlier this year, Rawat, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Bhutan and held a meeting with officials of the neighbouring country regarding the increasing flexing of China's military muscle at the eastern border. PTI PR PR KJKJ