Child burnt to death in fire triggered by cooking gas cylinder burst

Sambhal (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A child was burnt to death and five others suffered injuries when a cooking gas cylinder burst triggering a fire at a house in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Barkheda Saunak village in the Behjoi area of the district, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said. The deceased was identified as Akash (3). The injured were admitted to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the police said. PTI CORR ABN SMN