Child-friendly room, gym set up at Kalkaji police station

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A child-friendly room and an open gym were inaugurated by the Delhi Police commissioner on Tuesday at the Kalkaji police station.At the police station, police have modified a lawn into a play area and set up a gym for the staff to spare some time from their schedule and use the facility to keep them fit, police added. Later in the day, Patnaik inaugurated a subsidiary central police canteen at southeast DCP office complex. The place would cater to the families of serving and retired police personnel, especially residents of 11 police colonies of southeast district and its adjoining areas. The canteen will function from 10 am to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday. The canteen will ensure availability of general grocery items at subsidised rates to police personnel, police said. While addressing the gathering, Patnaik said, "It is worthy to have a child-friendly room which will help to make child victim or child accompanying any adult, comfortable in the police station premises. It will also help to break the image that only criminals are handled in the police stations." The purpose of opening of this canteen is to provide quality consumer goods, durable and utility items at subsidised rates to the police personnel (both serving and retired) and their families. The items sold in the canteen will be 10 to 40 per cent cheaper than the market price, he said. PTI NIT DPB