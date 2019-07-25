Child rights NGO welcomes stricter law for crime against children

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) welcomed on Thursday the steps taken by the Centre and the Supreme Court's directions for making laws regarding crimes against children more stringent.The Rajya Sabha had on Wednesday passed a bill entailing amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against minors.The Supreme Court on Thursday issued directions for setting up of a centrally-funded exclusive court in all districts where 100 or more child sexual abuse cases have been registered under the Act."KSCF has welcomed the steps taken by the central government, for making the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) more stringent, and the Supreme Court for giving out historic directions for the establishment of special courts across the country to deal with cases of child sexual abuse to reduce pendency," a statement from the NGO said.The foundation also referred to its 2018 report 'The children cannot wait: status of pending trials in child sexual abuse cases in India' in which it had recommended setting up of a National Children's Tribunal for victim/survivor centric justice delivery based on the principles of reparation and natural justice.The NGO said it had called for dedicated and time-bound police probe, policy on victim and witness protection, doctors for rehabilitation of victims, an a sex offenders registry to deter repeat offenders of child sexual abuse. PTI AG AG NSDNSD