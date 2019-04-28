Childhood memories helped Tessa Thompson's performance in 'Little Woods'

Los Angeles, Apr 28 (PTI) Actor Tessa Thompson says she drew inspiration from her childhood memories for her character in the upcoming film, "Little Woods".The Nia DaCosta-directed film features Thompson and Lily James as two estranged sisters from North Dakota who are driven to extremes when their mother dies, leaving them with one week to pay back her mortgage.In an interview with Collider, Thompson said things would have been less "confusing" for her if the film had released when she was young."It is also my experience. My half-sister, who I grew up and who has my heart, is white, and I'm me. We grew up in an experience where people were like, 'You're what?! How do you relate to each other?' To see that on screen and normalised was huge for me."If I had seen depictions like that when I was little, it would have probably helped me navigate all of the confusion that I felt around being at public schools and being one of the only brown people in that space, and looking across at my sister and feeling alienated because we didn't look alike. There were just so many things about this project that meant a lot to me," she added. Thompson was last seen in "Avengers: Endgame". She will also be seen in "Men In Black: International". PTI RB RDSRDS