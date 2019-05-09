Children Learn to Become World Citizens at the 2019 Eye Level Model United Nations Camp in South Korea

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SEOUL, South Korea, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for this year's Eye Level Model United Nations (MUN) camp, which will take place from August 6 to August 11 in South Korea, is now open to children all over the world. This special event is a partnership between Eye Level, a global leader in educational services, the United Nations, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Save the Children Korea.Students between third to sixth grades of elementary education are welcome to participate in the selection process for the 2019 Eye Level MUN camp. Registration is free, and students will compete for 50 invitations from Eye Level to attend the camp; this will include a complimentary trip to Korea along with meals and accommodations as well as various commemorative items, all provided by Eye Level. For every participant that registers, Eye Level will donate $1 to Save the Children Korea, a charitable organization that seeks to improve the lives of our youngest populations around the world. The Eye Level MUN Camp is an academic simulation for children interested in learning how United Nations work together to solve real-world issues that affect societies and communities at a global level. In essence, students get to play the role of UN delegates from assigned countries. A strong focus of the Eye Level MUN camp is to sharpen language skills so that students can develop their public speaking capabilities. Students will also have an opportunity to develop their leadership skills as well as acquire knowledge about cultural diversity awareness. Moreover, those selected can meet a former UN ambassador and get to understand how global issues such as the situation in the Korean Peninsula have great hopes of being resolved through peaceful diplomacy. The Eye Level MUN camp is more than just learning about geopolitics and international relations; students also participate in recreational activities involving music, dance, and sports. Thanks to the current trend of internet connectivity and social networking, the international friends that children make at the camp could last forever. Parents are encouraged to visit the website to learn more about this program. Ever since Ban Ki-moon served as the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Korea has understood the role it can play in terms of advancing global diplomacy, and this is a reason Eye Level has been deeply honored to organize these events. The Eye Level MUN camp participants of today could be the future global leaders of tomorrow. ABOUT Eye Level Eye Level is an international provider of supplemental education services in Math and English. More than 2 million students from 3-15 have experienced its programs. The core education principles of Eye Level promote self-directed learning while building strong academic foundations and increasing motivation to acquire knowledge. The goal of Eye Level is to prepare students to embrace learning as a lifelong project with a focus on mastery. Video - http://cdn4.prnasia.com/002071/mnr/video/2018DaekyoMUNCampMaster.mp4Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190429/2449378-1 PWRPWR