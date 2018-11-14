Children must be saved from violence every day, every minute: Satyarthi on Children's Day

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said Wednesday children should be saved every day from violence and fear as even a single moment lost in one's childhood is an irreparable damage to humanity.On Children's Day, he asked people to come together to make India safe for children by protecting them from rape, trafficking, slavery and all forms of exploitation."Just one day in a year cannot be Children's Day. Every day, every hour and every minute, we must save our children from fear and violence," Satyarthi said in a tweet."Even a single moment lost in one's childhood is irreparable damage to the entire humanity. Even if one child lives in fear we all live in fear. Let's come together to make India safe for children by protecting them from rape, trafficking, slavery and all forms of exploitation. Let us all work towards making child friendly society, economy and faiths," he tweeted.Satyarthi along with his team of Beti Bachao Andolan (BBA) activists Wednesday launched the first trailer of the film "The Price of Free".The film shows Satyarthi along with his team of BBA activists on secret raids and quests for retracting missing children, keeping the audiences on the edge of their seat, the BBA said in a statement. "This film shows the real scourge of child trafficking, child labour, slavery and exploitation that is ruining millions of childhoods and ruthlessly crushing their dreams," Satyarthi said. "It tells stories of the most marginalised and vulnerable children that I have been fighting for all my life and even if one child is not free then none of us are free," he said. The trailer has been released by Participant Media, Concordia Studio and YouTube. Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. PTI UZM DPB