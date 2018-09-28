Chilli, turmeric up on fall in supply

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Red chilli and turmeric prices rose by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital Friday owing to fresh buying by retailers and stockists amid paucity of stocks. Furthermore, fall in supplies from growing regions and firming trend in futures market also supported the upmove. Red chilli and turmeric prices were higher by Rs 100 each to settke at Rs 5,600-13,600 and Rs 7,600-10,500 per quintal, respectively. Traders said buying support from retailers against fall in supplies from growing regions, mainly pushed up chilli and turmeric prices. Following are today's quotations (in Rs): Ajwain (per kg) 95-150, black pepper (per kg) 380-540, betel-nut (kg) 300-325, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 560-580 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 630-900, cardamom small (kg)-chitridar 1,200-1,400, cardamom (colour robin) 1,175-1,200, cardamom bold 1,275-1,300, cardamom extra (bold) 1,375-1,400, cloves 550-610, chirounji (kg) Rs 650-780, cinnamon (kg) Rs 175-180, coriander (qntl) Rs 5,800-12,000, dry mango (qntl) Rs 8,000-24,000, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 18,800-22,800, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 9,500-10,000, mace-Red (kg) Rs 1,050-1,550, mace-Yellow (kg) Rs 1,350-1,375, methi (qntl) Rs 7,500-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 650-800, nutmeg (kg) Rs 590-600, poppy seed (Turkey) Rs 440, (China) Rs 420 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 5,600-13,600, saffron Irani Rs 80-90 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 95-105 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 10,000-18,500, turmeric (qntl) Rs 7,600-10,500, tamarind (qntl) Rs 4,000-4,800, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 8,500-11,000, tea (kg) Rs 90-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 140-150, jeera-new common (qntl) Rs 19,600-19,800 and jeera-new best (qntl) Rs 22,300-22,800. PTI DPL SUN ADIADI