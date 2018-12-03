China agrees to 'reduce and remove' tariffs on US cars: Trump

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Washington, Dec 3 (AFP) China has agreed to scale back tariffs on imported US cars, President Donald Trump said Sunday, one day after agreeing with Xi Jinping to a ceasefire in the trade war between the world's top two economies.Asia stocks had rallied on the news that Washington and Beijing would not impose any new tariffs during a three-month grace period, during which the two sides are meant to finalize a more detailed agreement."China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S. Currently the tariff is 40 per cent," Trump said on Twitter.(AFP) RUPRUP
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today