China aims to deliver worlds largest amphibious aircraft by 2022

By K J M Varma

Beijing, May 14 (PTI) Chinas amphibious aircraft, stated to be the largest in the world is expected to be delivered to customers by 2022, according to a media report today.

Code-named Kunlong, the plane (AG600) is designed to be the worlds largest amphibious aircraft, which will mainly be used for maritime rescue, fighting forest fires and marine monitoring, according to its state-owned manufacturer, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

"After its successful maiden flight in December last year, we are planning a ferry flight from its research base in Zhuhai to Jingmen, central Chinas Hubei Province, in July," aircrafts chief designer Huang Lingcai was quoted as saying in a report by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

"Then, we will prepare it for its first take-off from water, scheduled for later this year," said Huang, also the chief engineer of the AVIC General Aircraft Research Institute.

Its first take-off from water will take place at a large reservoir in Jingmen.

With a range of up to 4,500 kilometres, it is designed to takeoff and landing even in the 2-metres high waves.

"We are endeavouring to get the airworthiness certification from the civil aviation authorities by 2021, and deliver it to the customers by 2022," Huang said.